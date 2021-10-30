News location:

Canberra CityNews

Saturday, October 30, 2021

QPRC covid case location suppressed

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has suppressed the location of the only new COVID-19 case reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (October 29).

It says the new case is in the Queanbeyan Palerang region, is in isolation and under investigation.

“The case suburb will not be specified today, to protect patient privacy,” the media release says.

This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 454 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

 

