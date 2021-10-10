Queanbeyan’s active covid cases top 130

QUEANBEYAN and surrounding suburbs have 130 active covid cases according to the latest numbers today (October 10) from the Southern NSW Local Health District, which has recorded 11 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The numbers show four new cases in the Queanbeyan Palerang region; two are linked to known cases. Two are in Karabar, one is in Jerrabomberra and one is in Queanbeyan.

Elsewhere there are two new cases in Goulburn and are linked to known cases, two in Cooma and two in Jindabyne and one in Bega.