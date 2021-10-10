Unvaccinated Queanbeyan man dies in Canberra Hospital

AN unvaccinated Queanbeyan man in his 50s has died at Canberra Hospital from COVID-19.
NSW Health says the man, one of two reported deaths in southern NSW today (October 10), had underlying underlying health conditions.
The other, a man from Murrumbateman, was a patient of Southern NSW Local Health District’s Virtual Care Service. He was also unvaccinated and died at home.
