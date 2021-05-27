Raiders go on the attack to explain their side of drama

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Raiders have gone to great pains to win off the ground amid the public relations war against a disgruntled George Williams over an exit full of hearsay.

The club had issued a public statement on Thursday afternoon (May 27) after being forced to defend its actions to rip up the contract of its English halfback, as the growing cracks in the Raiders’ turbulent season appear to open wider.

The management of Williams had asked for a release out in the second year of a three-year deal weeks earlier before the Raiders finally cracked after their homesick, but prized recruit pulled out of a Tuesday training session and the following game on Saturday.

Williams used social media to hit back at his former club – despite that day still not signing off on the release that could allow the 26-year-old and pregnant partner to head back to the UK immediately – in denials of the reasons behind his axing issued out by the Raiders.

“I text to explain my mental well-being to the welfare manager. I asked for a release weeks ago for the end of the season…not once did I ask for a immediate release, but instead of supporting me, the club kicked me out the door,” Williams said on Twitter.

That response has since drew Canberra to detail their account of the facts after the latest rumours that his manager this week is shopping Williams out to cashed-up Sydney clubs.

“George, through his management, has requested on multiple occasions a release from his playing contract at the end of the 2021 season,” the statement said.

“The timing and conditions of the release suited George’s personal situation and the club understood this.

“As a club, we were optimistic we could put measures in place to allow George to see out the duration of his contract.

“His family situation was discussed internally, and the club offered George the support to ensure he and his partner could have an extended stay in England during the 2022 pre-season, so they could be surrounded by family.

“George’s final request for a release came on Monday evening. The following day George withdrew from training and the upcoming match against the Roosters.

“This decision prompted the club to offer George an immediate release given the stress this was evidently causing he and his partner, thereby giving them the opportunity to return home earlier.”

Williams remained silent hours after the Raiders’ statement on Thursday afternoon.

The club felt an obligation to make a clean start to a soap-opera campaign that is falling apart at the seams since Williams’ countryman Josh Hodgson had quit the captaincy.

The Raiders have slumped from preliminary finalists last season to the nadir of dropping out of finals contention altogether by just round 11 this year.

The current run shows that Canberra has only two victories from its past eight matches after winning eight times in the previous 10 appearances that date back to late 2020.

This shock reversal of form has Ricky Stuart’s outfit moving forward from speculation that the coach since 2014 for over 184 games, and at his fifth club, has lost his players.

“As a club, we have a duty to act in the best interests of the club, its members, sponsors and supporters,” the statement continues.

“Sometimes the best interests of the club do not match those of an individual.

“The club, therefore, is determined that granting George an immediate release would allow us to plan better for the club’s future.

“We would like to reiterate that it was the club’s overwhelming preference to keep George until the end of next season, as he is a good person, well-liked and a valuable member of our club.

“However, when this situation became untenable, we needed to act in the best interests of the club and our future.”