Raiders to prepare for investigation over Scott

CANBERRA Raiders have been wracked by another alcohol-fuelled incident.

The Raiders were made aware of an alleged altercation, involving Curtis Scott and multiple men, over the weekend.

But it took more than a week for the news of the May 30 incident that had been captured on CCTV at Kokomo’s night spot to reach the club’s officials.

“The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is working with them to investigate the incident,” the Raiders said in a public statement.

“Until the investigation is complete, Scott has been stood down from all club duties.

“The Raiders will be making no further comment on the issue until the investigation is complete.”

The club will, however, hold a press conference this week to comment further that ensures all concerned gets some clarity ahead of possible police charges.

The announcement made on Monday (June 7) follows two other teammates also getting into trouble after drinking heavily at the start of the year.

Raiders forwards Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh were both issued with breach notices by the NRL, later facing court and copping fines, after being caught over the limit at separate roadside breath tests.

Allegations this time revolve around Scott breaking a man’s nose in a fight of sorts that has been refuted by the 23-year-old’s manager.

Last year’s signing from the Melbourne Storm centre was arrested prior to even playing a game for the Raiders and charged over a number of offences after being found asleep in Sydney’s Moore Park.

But the charges that included resisting arrest were later dismissed after police body-camera footage from the attending police officers were shown in court.

The NRL still fined Scott $15,000 over the incident that Canberra later accepted.