Raising the age report proposes change

AN independent review on raising the age of criminal responsibility has identified service gaps and alternative models that will assist the ACT in raising the age.

The independent review, which was commissioned by the ACT government, was led by Emeritus Prof Morag McArthur in partnership with Aboriginal consultancy Curijo and Dr Aino Suomi from the ANU.

Released today (October 11), the report looks at the ACT’s current service system and identifies ways in which that system could be changed to better meet the needs of children who will be most affected by raising the age of criminal responsibility.

The review proposes a model of wraparound and case management services for children and young people, including appropriate after-hours and crisis accommodation for this age group in the ACT.

Following the release of the report, Minister for Families and Community Services Rachel Stephen-Smith said children involved in criminal behaviour do so because of complex and unmet needs.

“We know that the majority of children and young people who engage in serious harmful behaviours have a background of trauma, disability and/or poor mental health,” Minister Stephen-Smith said.

“We must ensure that these children and young people are able to access timely and holistic support before, during and after a crisis.”

Legislation to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility in the ACT is expected to be introduced in 2022.