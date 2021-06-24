Reducing carbon emissions just not enough, ANU expert warns

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A REVERED professor of the ANU research school of earth sciences has painted a bleak picture of whether reducing carbon emissions has got beyond the point of preventing catastrophic climate change.

Professor Nerilie Abram is the only Australian-based climatologist on a new international scientific body.

The Climate Crisis Advisory Group has been launched to provide independent expert advice and guidance to global leaders to combat the climate crisis.

“People and ecosystems are already suffering from the impacts of climate change across the world and these impacts will worsen unless we move quickly to radically reduce global greenhouse gas emissions,” Professor Abram said.

“But we’ve also let this problem get to the point where rapid emission reductions alone won’t be enough.

“We also need to develop ways to remove large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and to preserve critical parts of the earth system while we still can.”

The group comprises 14 world-leading experts from a range of climate-related disciplines that believe despite mounting evidence, not enough is being done to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Prof Abram has joined colleagues calling on international leaders to take action to reduce, remove and repair that includes: