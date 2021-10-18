Retail to re-open from Friday

CANBERRA shops will re-open by the end of the week as the ACT government brings forward changes to restrictions.

The ACT hit 80 per cent double-dose vaccination yesterday (October 19) prompting the government to accelerate some freedoms.

Non-essential retail will be able to reopen from 11.59pm on Thursday (October 21) with strict density limits of one person for every four square metres.

Those essential retailers operating under click-and-collect or click-and-deliver models will also be able to reopen to customers with the same density limit from Friday. From October 29, capacity limits will increase for venues and major events.

Food courts will also re-open, earlier than planned, on October 29, and will operate under the one person for every four square metre rule.

The wearing of masks outdoors will be scrapped from October 29, but face masks will continue to be required indoors.