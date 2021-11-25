News location:

Second Canberran charged, drugs worth millions seized

A second person has been charged over the alleged importation of more than $4 million worth of methylamphetamine through the mail.

Drugs seized by police.

The arrest of a 40-year-old Page man follows the Australian Border Force intercepting a package, allegedly bound for a home in Bonner, with four and-a-half kilograms of methylamphetamine inside.

Police believe the interception has stopped 45,000 street deals from entering the ACT.

According to police, officers from the drugs and organised crime team executed a search warrant at a home in Page two days ago, finding methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, suspected stolen property and more than $15,000 in cash.

The man faced court today (November 25) charged with attempted possession of a commercial quantity of an imported drug and trafficking in a controlled drug.

A Bonner woman has also been charged in relation to the incident.

