Seeker seeks a spot on council

A founding member of Australian pop music royalty has put up his hand to run for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).
The Seekers Keith Potger, 80, who lives in Braidwood is running as an Independent on a ticket of five candidates listed as group E in the upcoming council election.
Mr Potger is one 71 new candidates vying for a seat on the 11 member council.
The new QPRC will bear little resemblance to the one it will replace, with only four current sitting councillors – deputy mayor Michele Biscotti, Kendrick Winchester, Trevor Hicks, and Mark Schweikert – contesting their seats.
Of the new candidates hoping to occupy a seat on council – 23 are women, with many of the new candidates from diverse backgrounds.
Voting will take place on December 4.
