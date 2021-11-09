Seeker seeks a spot on council

A founding member of Australian pop music royalty has put up his hand to run for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).

The Seekers Keith Potger, 80, who lives in Braidwood is running as an Independent on a ticket of five candidates listed as group E in the upcoming council election.

Mr Potger is one 71 new candidates vying for a seat on the 11 member council.

The new QPRC will bear little resemblance to the one it will replace, with only four current sitting councillors – deputy mayor Michele Biscotti, Kendrick Winchester, Trevor Hicks, and Mark Schweikert – contesting their seats.

Of the new candidates hoping to occupy a seat on council – 23 are women, with many of the new candidates from diverse backgrounds.

Voting will take place on December 4.