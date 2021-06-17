‘Sesame Street’ is back on the road

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING delays last year and more recent cancellations caused by covid in Victoria, the “Sesame Street Circus Spectacular” is coming to Canberra, opening at Majura Park on June 25.

The 90-minute circus spectacular features favourites like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie and Super Grover joining daredevils and other performers from Argentina, Switzerland, Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Africa and Australia.

The show, written and produced in Australia, includes the original “Sesame Street” voices, recorded in New York for this production.

According to Keith Brown, managing director of Showtime Attractions, the show is “not just for little ones, this circus spectacular will leave everyone spellbound”.

“Sesame Street Circus Spectacular”, Majura Park Shopping Centre (opposite Costco), June 25 to July 18. Book here or 0413 880 044. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRetirement village to be built on golf course
Next articleCanberrans testing numbers lag behind safe contact levels
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply