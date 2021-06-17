‘Sesame Street’ is back on the road

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING delays last year and more recent cancellations caused by covid in Victoria, the “Sesame Street Circus Spectacular” is coming to Canberra, opening at Majura Park on June 25.

The 90-minute circus spectacular features favourites like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie and Super Grover joining daredevils and other performers from Argentina, Switzerland, Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Africa and Australia.

The show, written and produced in Australia, includes the original “Sesame Street” voices, recorded in New York for this production.

According to Keith Brown, managing director of Showtime Attractions, the show is “not just for little ones, this circus spectacular will leave everyone spellbound”.

“Sesame Street Circus Spectacular”, Majura Park Shopping Centre (opposite Costco), June 25 to July 18. Book here or 0413 880 044.