Six new covid cases in Queanbeyan

SIX new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Queanbeyan today (November 17), all of which are linked to known cases.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson, two of the cases are in Crestwood, one is in Karabar, one is in Jerrabomberra and two are in Queanbeyan.

Another case was also reported in Yass and is also linked to a known case.

It brings the total cases in Southern NSW to 541 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

The Health District is urging community members to continue to come forward for vaccination and to be alert for any symptoms that could signal COVID-19.

Across the entire state, NSW recorded 231 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.