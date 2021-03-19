St Kilda recruit reaches early career high, more to come

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TOM Highmore will mirror a former Marist College schoolmate’s recent AFL debut that could even make way for the pair to cross paths on Sunday (March 21).

The 23-year-old St Kilda recruit is not only the latest Canberran to debut since Tom Green last did in 2020, but the second rookie from the same Pearce school to also do so in the opening round of the season that is exactly one year to the day.

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten approached Highmore at Friday morning training to confirm the mature-age prospect will line up in the yet-to-be-announced side to tackle Greater Western Sydney.

Should Giants coach Leon Cameron read out Green’s name at team selection on Friday to add another to the 20-year-old’s six AFL matches, it is believed to be the first time two Marist students will run onto the same ground but for opposing sides.

The confidence in Ratten’s call to pick the intercept defender from one year to another from Eastlake to Canberra Demons to South Adelaide and onto St Kilda appears to say a lot for Highmore’s growth.

“It will be great for him to play and he’s really looking forward to it,” Ratten said after he named Highmore two days before the opener.

“He kicks the ball well, he’s brave, he’s a good size…so whether he’s a second-tall defender or third, he’s sort of in that category.

“There’s so many stories about how you got an opportunity to play the game; some have had to work (through) different paths and different challenges.

“Players have got their own stories, but they all have the opportunity to make a mark on their own AFL careers.”

Highmore was pick No.45 in the 2020 AFL national draft after his selection surprised most AFL pundits predicted.

The Saints were only able to acquire the promising talent, who ironically was overlooked for the GWS academy after moving up the order when they exchanged pick No.54 and a future fourth-round selection with Hawthorn.

The rewards have come earlier than expected after Highmore’s new club has suffered an unfortunate run of preseason injuries including defenders James Frawley, Ben Paton and Jarryn Geary.