Stadiums return to full capacity this weekend

OUTDOOR enclosed venues such as GIO Stadium will be allowed to return to full capacity for fixed seated events when coronavirus restrictions are eased on Saturday (February 20).

The news comes after the ACT government announced a move to the next stage of eased coronavirus restrictions, which comes into affect 9am Saturday, and involves mandatory use of the Check In CBR app.

To support this next stage, the ACT government say the Check In CBR app will be mandated for all restricted businesses, venues and facilities such as cafes, restaurants, clubs, beauty salons, hairdressers, adult services, swimming pools, fitness centres, cultural institutions, gaming and gambling venues, and entertainment venues.

Restricted businesses, venues and facilities will have until March 6 to register to use the app. From this date onward, it will also be mandatory for patrons to check in to these venues using the app.

Other restrictions to be eased include:

Event organisers will be able to apply for exemptions for events and gatherings up to 10,000 people, in accordance with the covid safe event protocol, up from 8000 people.

Outdoor gatherings with up to 1000 people (or one person per two square metres) can take place without the requirement for an exemption, up from 500 people. Events of between 501 and 1000 people will still need to notify ACT Health of the event and submit a covid safety plan for review.

Cinemas and movie theatres can sell seated tickets at no more than 75 per cent capacity of each individual theatre, provided they have a covid safety plan endorsed by ACT Health. Otherwise, cinemas and theatres must remain at a maximum 65 per cent capacity.

Large indoor performance venues with forward-facing and tiered seating can have events up to 75 per cent capacity, provided the events are ticketed and seated, and a covid safety plan is in place for each event.

The National Convention Centre can have up to 75 per cent capacity within each indoor and outdoor space provided they have a covid safety plan endorsed by ACT Health, with multi-day events permitted.

Patrons in a venue can now stand while eating and drinking in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

As for businesses such a hospitality businesses, they can have 25 people across the venue. If businesses or venues wish to have more than 25 people, they can apply the rule of one person per two square metres of usable space in each indoor and outdoor space.

The cap of 500 people within each indoor and outdoor space in a business has been removed under the eased restrictions.