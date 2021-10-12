Stay home orders end for NSW residents working in ACT

The changes, announced late yesterday (October 11) by NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant means NSW residents who have entered the ACT for work, to receive medical treatment, or to accompany a person receiving medical treatment in the territory, are not required to complete a declaration or follow stay-at-home orders after returning to NSW.

Outside of this exemption, ACT residents who have spent any time in NSW in the previous 14 days will need to complete an exemption form within 72 hours prior to arriving in the ACT and enter quarantine for 14 days.