Steve has strong ideas for council

Queanbeyan real-estate agent and ex-councillor Steve Taskovski is heading up the largest of the independent groups for the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) election.

Mr Taskovski’s ticket of 10 candidates – is listed as Group D – and includes Ben O’Connell, Manpreet Cheema, Lou Baldan, Alan Hill, Mohammad Hasan, Frank Agresta, Adam Brogan, Virginia McNeill, and Ronae Camaggi.

The ex-councillor, who hopes to make a return to public office, served on Queanbeyan council for almost 25 years between 1983 and 2008, including a stint as deputy mayor.

The group is campaigning on the platform of lowering rates, more money for local roads, and attracting new businesses to the region.

There are 70 candidates vying for a seat on the 11-member council.

Voting day is December 4.

Pre-poll is now open at the Axis Youth Centre on Campbell Street and the Jerrabomberra Community Centre on Firethorn Place.