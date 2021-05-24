Government survey figures show e-scooter rides are here to stay

Share Canberra's trusted news:

OVERWHELMINGLY positive responses has delivered the ACT government the nod on its own survey for Canberra’s e-scooter trial operations to continue.

Nearly 2000 respondents have been asked about the way the electronic vehicles have been used over the past six months to inform two private companies of a “future rollout” target and of any improvements to the government-backed service.

A review of the e-scooters that were first introduced onto Canberra’s streets in September last year will include data from the survey and be made available to government authorities to comment in July.

The government panel of approved members of the public had to “first tell us a bit about yourself” and were enticed to join the YourPanel community surveys from the promise of monthly prize draws.

At least 95 per cent told the government they found e-scooters “easy to find” and 84 per cent called their use fun and for recreation.

The most important figures for the government and operators, Neuron Mobility and Beam, that 65 per cent of Canberrans support the e-scooter scheme and more than one out of every four persons have trialled the lightweight alternatives to bikes.

Also 63 per cent of the panel felt the scheme should extend into other areas of Canberra, most notably close to where respondents live.

The government felt that response was a reflection “on the desire by many people in the community for alternate transport options”.

Most vehicles are scattered through Belconnen, Woden and CBD suburbs Civic, Braddon and Acton.

But Minister for City Services and Transport, Chris Steel, dismissed the activity as being self-serving and said his directorate would “take the feedback seriously”.

“The government would have to consider working with the e-scooter companies around whether expansion is something they ought to pursue and how that would be done, and when will it be done,” Mr Steel said.

“It something we will do in consultation with the providers.”

Numbers also indicate 31 per cent of people commute to work on e-scooters, 25 per cent ride the vehicles to the shops and 22 per cent make a connection onto public transport.

The majority of respondents felt safe around e-scooters, but it was noticeable that many do not believe they are being used in a safe manners.

A new safety campaign has been launched to educate e-scooter riders how to be a safe and considerate through a series of available short videos, which focus on road rules, riding and parking etiquette, wearing helmets and not riding after drinking alcohol.

“Whether we need to make changes to the licencing scheme to improve safety as well as the actual malls themselves, we will look at,” Mr Steel said.