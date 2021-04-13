Sutton light plane crash kills two men

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE pilot and a passenger were killed in a light plane crash in Sutton yesterday (April 13) afternoon.

The Cessna 172 left Canberra Airport at about 1.30pm yesterday.

At about 4.30pm emergency services were called to a property on Tallagandra Lane, Sutton, after reports a light plane had crashed into a paddock.

The pilot, 31, and passenger, 18, died at the scene.

Officers from the Hume police district established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have been notified.