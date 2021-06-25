Tara takes to spinning voucher scheme success

AFTER a politically difficult week of weathering Liberal accusations of rorting, embattled Business Minister Tara Cheyne has come out spinning the benefits of the technically flawed ChooseCBR program.
Registered participants had access to three discount vouchers each day to spend in different local businesses: $10 when they spent $20 or more; $20 when they spent $40 or more; and $50 when they spent $100 or more.
Minister Cheyne says more than 30,000 registered customers redeemed at least one voucher, with around 59,000 vouchers redeemed. The average voucher redemption was $34.
She claims about 800 local businesses benefitted from the program.
“These numbers show extraordinary demand from consumers – and are testament to the enthusiasm of local businesses who embraced the scheme, marketed it, and encouraged old and new customers to come in and spend – and to spend more,” she says.
She has also announced government will create an online small business directory, the point of which is unexplained.
Here’s a list of the top 100 businesses where the most ChooseCBR vouchers were redeemed. Daily Market City & Gungahlin redeemed the most vouchers, which was 3.3 per cent of all redemptions.
- Daily Market City & Gungahlin
- Hualong Supermarket
- Chemist Warehouse Belconnen Markets
- Deji Asian Supermarket
- Oriental Groceries
- Panda Fresh Mart
- Mega Convenience Store
- Mani Asian Supermarket
- Wukong Hotpot & Super Emoji
- Bestore Asian Supermarket
- Sai Gon Asian Grocery
- Fresco Seafood
- Sycamore Medi Spa
- Ebest Canberra
- Asian Supa Grocery
- Easi Mart Kingston
- Z Cosme Store
- Yum Cha CBD
- Vina Groceries
- Ginger and Spice
- Chilada & VR Canberra
- Emart Asian Supermarket
- Desi Bazzar
- Tak Kee Roast Inn
- The Food Forum
- Oscar’s Bakery Cafe
- Yesmart
- Gungahlin & Jamison Plaza Travel Associates
- Raku Dining
- Lost River Produce
- Gungahlin Lakes Golf Pro Shop
- Pandora Belconnen and Pandora Canberra Centre
- MK Butcher
- Weston Asian Grocery
- Nikki Cosmo
- Toyworld Fyshwick & Toyworld Belconnen
- Super Emoji Citywalk
- Dymocks Canberra
- Cool Buy
- Jimmy’s Place
- Hing Shing Butcher
- 606 Asian Supermarket
- ACT Fruit Veg and Butcher
- National Zoo & Aquarium
- The Golden Drum
- Deakin IGA
- Ai Buy Market
- UC Supermarket
- Dendy Cinemas Canberra Centre
- Rashays Belconnen
- The Scholar Chinese Seafood Restaurant
- Bellchambers Music School
- Little Sprout
- Chinese Inn Restaurant
- Rusden Europro Automotive
- Dymocks Belconnen
- Tasty Fish Market
- Mont Adventure Equipment
- Guzman y Gomez Canberra Centre, Belconnen & Gunghalin
- Here Collective
- Impact Comics
- Capital Chemist Dickson
- Continental Grocery & Halal Meat
- Bidgee Golf Shop
- Super Emoji Gungahlin
- TG-ONE Groceries Coffee
- Ziggys Fresh Belconnen
- PappaRich Canberra
- Asian Provisions
- IGA Drakeford
- Fortune Box
- Tackle World Canberra
- Bread & Butter Café
- POP Canberra
- Kippax Asian Grocer
- Across The Board Cake Decorating Pty Ltd
- Pandora Tuggeranong
- O2 Hair
- Chic Gourmet
- Tasting China
- Smart Dollar Tuggeranong
- Star Buffet
- Let’s Be Natural
- Pharmacy Select Gungahlin
- Latorta
- Landspeed Records
- Canberra City Gymnastics Club
- Daily Market Kambri
- Discount Grocery Store Phillip
- Sichuan Chinese Restaurant
- Pedal Power ACT
- artKids Canberra
- Crafty Frog
- Bellelis
- Limelight Cinemas
- Capital Chemist Lyneham
- Rashays Tuggeranong
- Akikambara
- Belconnen Chicken
- Hey Show Karaoke