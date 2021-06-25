Tara takes to spinning voucher scheme success

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a politically difficult week of weathering Liberal accusations of rorting, embattled Business Minister Tara Cheyne has come out spinning the benefits of the technically flawed ChooseCBR program.

Registered participants had access to three discount vouchers each day to spend in different local businesses: $10 when they spent $20 or more; $20 when they spent $40 or more; and $50 when they spent $100 or more.

Minister Cheyne says more than 30,000 registered customers redeemed at least one voucher, with around 59,000 vouchers redeemed. The average voucher redemption was $34.

She claims about 800 local businesses benefitted from the program.

“These numbers show extraordinary demand from consumers – and are testament to the enthusiasm of local businesses who embraced the scheme, marketed it, and encouraged old and new customers to come in and spend – and to spend more,” she says.

She has also announced government will create an online small business directory, the point of which is unexplained.

Here’s a list of the top 100 businesses where the most ChooseCBR vouchers were redeemed. Daily Market City & Gungahlin redeemed the most vouchers, which was 3.3 per cent of all redemptions.