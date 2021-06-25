Tara takes to spinning voucher scheme success

By
CityNews
-
AFTER a politically difficult week of weathering Liberal accusations of rorting, embattled Business Minister Tara Cheyne has come out spinning the benefits of the technically flawed ChooseCBR program.

Registered participants had access to three discount vouchers each day to spend in different local businesses: $10 when they spent $20 or more; $20 when they spent $40 or more; and $50 when they spent $100 or more.

Minister Cheyne says more than 30,000 registered customers redeemed at least one voucher, with around 59,000 vouchers redeemed. The average voucher redemption was $34.

She claims about 800 local businesses benefitted from the program.

“These numbers show extraordinary demand from consumers – and are testament to the enthusiasm of local businesses who embraced the scheme, marketed it, and encouraged old and new customers to come in and spend – and to spend more,” she says.

She has also announced government will create an online small business directory, the point of which is unexplained.

Here’s a list of the top 100 businesses where the most ChooseCBR vouchers were redeemed. Daily Market City & Gungahlin redeemed the most vouchers, which was 3.3 per cent of all redemptions.

  1. Daily Market City & Gungahlin
  2. Hualong Supermarket
  3. Chemist Warehouse Belconnen Markets
  4. Deji Asian Supermarket
  5. Oriental Groceries
  6. Panda Fresh Mart
  7. Mega Convenience Store
  8. Mani Asian Supermarket
  9. Wukong Hotpot & Super Emoji
  10. Bestore Asian Supermarket
  11. Sai Gon Asian Grocery
  12. Fresco Seafood
  13. Sycamore Medi Spa
  14. Ebest Canberra
  15. Asian Supa Grocery
  16. Easi Mart Kingston
  17. Z Cosme Store
  18. Yum Cha CBD
  19. Vina Groceries
  20. Ginger and Spice
  21. Chilada & VR Canberra
  22. Emart Asian Supermarket
  23. Desi Bazzar
  24. Tak Kee Roast Inn
  25. The Food Forum
  26. Oscar’s Bakery Cafe
  27. Yesmart
  28. Gungahlin & Jamison Plaza Travel Associates
  29. Raku Dining
  30. Lost River Produce
  31. Gungahlin Lakes Golf Pro Shop
  32. Pandora Belconnen and Pandora Canberra Centre
  33. MK Butcher
  34. Weston Asian Grocery
  35. Nikki Cosmo
  36. Toyworld Fyshwick & Toyworld Belconnen
  37. Super Emoji Citywalk
  38. Dymocks Canberra
  39. Cool Buy
  40. Jimmy’s Place
  41. Hing Shing Butcher
  42. 606 Asian Supermarket
  43. ACT Fruit Veg and Butcher
  44. National Zoo & Aquarium
  45. The Golden Drum
  46. Deakin IGA
  47. Ai Buy Market
  48. UC Supermarket
  49. Dendy Cinemas Canberra Centre
  50. Rashays Belconnen
  51. The Scholar Chinese Seafood Restaurant
  52. Bellchambers Music School
  53. Little Sprout
  54. Chinese Inn Restaurant
  55. Rusden Europro Automotive
  56. Dymocks Belconnen
  57. Tasty Fish Market
  58. Mont Adventure Equipment
  59. Guzman y Gomez Canberra Centre, Belconnen & Gunghalin
  60. Here Collective
  61. Impact Comics
  62. Capital Chemist Dickson
  63. Continental Grocery & Halal Meat
  64. Bidgee Golf Shop
  65. Super Emoji Gungahlin
  66. TG-ONE Groceries Coffee
  67. Ziggys Fresh Belconnen
  68. PappaRich Canberra
  69. Asian Provisions
  70. IGA Drakeford
  71. Fortune Box
  72. Tackle World Canberra
  73. Bread & Butter Café
  74. POP Canberra
  75. Kippax Asian Grocer
  76. Across The Board Cake Decorating Pty Ltd
  77. Pandora Tuggeranong
  78. O2 Hair
  79. Chic Gourmet
  80. Tasting China
  81. Smart Dollar Tuggeranong
  82. Star Buffet
  83. Let’s Be Natural
  84. Pharmacy Select Gungahlin
  85. Latorta
  86. Landspeed Records
  87. Canberra City Gymnastics Club
  88. Daily Market Kambri
  89. Discount Grocery Store Phillip
  90. Sichuan Chinese Restaurant
  91. Pedal Power ACT
  92. artKids Canberra
  93. Crafty Frog
  94. Bellelis
  95. Limelight Cinemas
  96. Capital Chemist Lyneham
  97. Rashays Tuggeranong
  98. Akikambara
  99. Belconnen Chicken
  100. Hey Show Karaoke

CityNews
CityNews

