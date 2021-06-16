The one ailment that suffers more than most in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PATIENTS on the longest medical waiting list of Canberrans have been advised to “discuss their individual circumstances” with its only specialist in the capital.

Wait periods over long-suffering rheumatism problems are known in the industry to extend more than twice as long as any other person seeking clinical care.

Data that was released last year by the ACT government had indicated 491 rheumatology patients were still seeking medical treatment.

That was also almost three times as many as respiratory patients that sat behind the 203 that had gastrointestinal issues.

A woman had contacted ABC Canberra earlier this month to suggest that she has been in pain with her joints, bones and muscles, and suffered from constant swelling for more than seven years.

Canberra Health Services records has said it could not identify such a rheumatology patient on the waiting list for that period of time.