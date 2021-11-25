The Royal Canberra Show is back

BUSHFIRES and the pandemic canceled the Royal Canberra Show last year but it’s making a return in 2022.

Royal National Capital Agricultural Society CEO, Geoff Cannock, confirmed today (November 25) that the show will be held over the weekend of February 25-27 at Exhibition Park.

Mr Cannock said the society has hired four staff members to help plan the show, which will provide work for about 2000 people.

“It normally takes 12 months to organise the show and we are currently working against the clock to ensure that our show will be full of our farm animals and the entertainment that everyone has come to expect from Canberra’s oldest and most loved all ages event,” said Mr Cannock.

Public tickets must be purchased in advance online, to ensure maximum ability for contact tracing.

“COVID 19 has changed the way we do things, and the show is no exception,” Mr Cannock said.

“We will be working closely with ACT Health and ACT Venues to ensure we have a covid plan that gives us all maximum protection.”