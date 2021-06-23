Thousands of Canberrans escape city speeding fines

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AROUND 5,000 motorists have been caught driving over the speed limit inside 48 hours by new cameras on Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive.

But the identified offenders have escaped heavy fines after the ACT government has waived away upwards of $2.2 million in revenue.

Penalties are $438 and the loss of three demerit points for driving between 15 and 30km/h over the new 40km/h limit on the two inner city roads.

Several blocks of Northbourne Avenue, currently under newly-introduced 40km/h zones to slow vehicles down during ongoing roadworks, were not counted among detected motorists since speed limits had temporarily been reduced this month from 60km/h.

The extra speed cameras have only been “adjusted to capture traffic” for the first time over Monday and Tuesday (June 21-22).

Minister for Transport and City Services, Chris Steel, announced changes to limits on March 24 that included reducing the speed on nearby streets around Braddon.

Motorists were warned that the government would not give any grace period after the new 40km/h limits came into effect immediately.

But “CityNews” revealed that neither speed cameras nor police had fined one single driver over the next six weeks that continued until the “staged implementation” of the new limits on Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive.

Government had introduced slower limits closer to the city to benefit the growing number of pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users coming into the precinct.

Minister of Business and Better Regulation, Tara Cheyne, said that the education period for drivers around the new speed limits is coming to an end.

Fines will be delivered for all offences from July 5 for drivers exceeding 40km/h limits.

“The sheer number of motorists speeding in such a high-density area is concerning,” Ms Cheyne said.

“The 40km/h zones were introduced to create a safer environment for everyone using the roads – and it seems the message hasn’t sunk in.

“Speeding not only puts lives in danger, but motorists exceeding the speed limit can face significant fines or even the loss of their licence.”

Recent research, according to the government, has indicated the introduction of 40km/h zones “significantly” reduces the risk of death for vulnerable road users.

The risk of death for a vulnerable road user drops from about 80 per cent when a vehicle is travelling at 50km/h compared to 50 per cent while moving at 40km/h.

Lower speed limits in high traffic areas support the Labor-Greens government’s Vision Zero commitment of no deaths or serious injuries on ACT roads, acknowledging that deaths and serious injuries are preventable.