Three ACT residents arrested for hit-and-run in Nimmitabel

AN investigation into a hit-and-run incident that left a police officer injured in Nimmitabel in August has led to the arrest of three people in Yarralumla today (October 21).

A 26-year-old Yarralumla man, a 43-year-old O’Malley woman and a 20-year-old Coombs man were arrested after a joint NSW Police Force and ACT Policing investigation revealed that the alleged offenders were in the ACT.

The incident occurred at about 8.20pm on August 30 when officers from Monaro Police District were in pursuit of a confirmed stolen utility on the Monaro Highway, Nimmitabel.

The ute stopped, and the driver got out of the car and fled, pursued by police on foot.

The man was seen getting into an Audi which has driven off, allegedly colliding with the officer.

The constable suffered serious head injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

The trio will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today where Detectives from NSW Police Force will seek their extradition.