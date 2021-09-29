Twelve new covid exposure sites in Queanbeyan

TWELVE new COVID-19 exposure sites have been identified throughout Queanbeyan and Googong.

The locations and times of concern identified include:

Coles Riverside Plaza, from 4pm to 6pm, Wednesday, September 22.

Coles Riverside Plaza, from 7.10pm to 7.45pm, Thursday, September 23.

Coles Riverside Plaza, from 3.55pm to 5pm, Saturday, September 25.

Queanbeyan Liquorland, from 4pm to 6pm, Wednesday, September 22.

Queanbeyan Woolworths, from 7.10pm to 7.45pm, Thursday, September 23.

Queanbeyan Woolworths, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, Monday, September 27.

Metro Petrol Tharwa Road, from 7.55am to 8.30pm, Thursday, September 23.

Queanbeyan KFC, from 7.55pm to 8.30pm, Thursday, September 23.

Queanbeyan Wokitup, 6.55pm to 7.25pm, Friday, September 24.

Eyecare Plus, from 1.15pm to 2.15pm, Friday, September 24.

BWS, 9.35pm to 10.35pm, Monday, September 27.

Metro Petrol Crestwood, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, Saturday, September 25.

Karabar Super IGA, from 6.55pm to 7.55pm, Friday, September 24.

Googong Cannons IGA, from 10.05am to 10.35am, Saturday, September 25.

Googong Aqualounge Cafe and Takeaway, from 11.15 am to 12pm, Saturday, September 25.

“Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received,” said a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson.

“Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.”

The new exposure sites come after Queanbeyan recorded 19 new cases of the virus in the last 48 hours bringing total active case numbers to 46.