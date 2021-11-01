Two more covid deaths in Canberra

TWO more people from the ACT have died of covid – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
ACT Health is today (November 1) reporting that both people had been receiving intensive care before their deaths. There have been 10 deaths in the ACT since this outbreak began in August.
There are five new COVID-19 cases recorded in the ACT to 8pm last night. The number of active cases has fallen in 170.
There are eight people in hospital with covid, including three ventilated patients in intensive care.
ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated now number 92.6 per cent.
