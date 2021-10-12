Video: Man allegedly steals unattended delivery van

A WHITE delivery van was stolen from Downer on Friday (October 8) afternoon while the driver left the vehicle unattended to make a delivery.

The van was allegedly stolen at about 4pm on Burn Street by a man wearing a black cloth face mask. Police describe him as being of Caucasian, tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair.

Police have now released CCTV footage from the delivery van theft, one of four similar incidents in the past month.

Police believe two other people were involved in these thefts. They were seen nearby in a stolen dark blue Subaru Outback at two of the thefts. The Subaru has since been located by police.

Officers are asking anyone who with CCTV or dash-cam footage from Burn Street or Frencham Street, Downer, between 3.30pm and 4.15pm Friday to see if they have captured footage of the white van or the dark blue Subaru.

The theft came after two other delivery vans were stolen in similar circumstances from Campbell and Wright the previous day (October 7), and a fourth van was stolen in Braddon on Wednesday, September, 22.

Police believe the same people are responsible for all four thefts.

Drivers are also being reminded to never leave a vehicle unattended with the engine running or unlocked with the keys inside, and to lock their cars, even if they’re only leaving them for a few seconds.

Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6927334.