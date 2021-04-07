Fun, colourful Japanese-inspired fusion

By
Wendy Johnson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Deep-fried pork dumplings, and Takoyaki… octopus balls, Japanese mayo and delicious Okonomi sauce. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

“Yaki Boi’s décor is fun, with splashes of colour everywhere. Dainty fans are mounted on walls and festive Japanese lamps hung throughout,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

“JAPANESE-inspired fusion food”. That’s Yaki Boi’s claim to fame.

Wendy Johnson.

Yaki Boi is a new addition to the Braddon dining scene, taking the place of Chaki Chaki on top of the Ori Building. It’s a sunny spot and the rooftop location makes for great people watching.

We weren’t sure what to expect but we definitely weren’t expecting burgers and pizzas. Where was the Japanese influence?

On closer look we uncovered some dishes that fit.

We kick-started lunch with blanched edamame, selecting the spicy version ($6). It was relaxing munching away on these delightful pods.

The deep-fried pork dumplings were delish ($8) and a great dish to share. Ditto the Takoyaki ($8) – octopus balls, Japanese mayo, Okonomi sauce (a delicious condiment and far sweeter and less salty than Worcestershire sauce) and punchy dried Bonito flakes.

Veggie tempura… super light and a lovely mix of eggplant, green beans, okura, pumpkin and sweet potato. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

We continued our “sharing journey” with the veggie tempura ($9), super light and a lovely mix of eggplant, green beans, okura, pumpkin and sweet potato.

The burger line-up features a fair few non-Japanese classics like a burger with American cheese and a version with bacon and pineapple. For that Japanese-inspired fusion food, hit the smoky eel burger ($22), loaded with dried seaweed, Japanese mayo, Kabayaki sauce, free-range scrambled egg and American cheese (Yaki Boi apparently luuuvvvs American cheese). 

Yaki Vegan… Angus beef-style vegan patty, vegan American cheese, vegan peri-peri and veggies. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

Another not-so-ordinary burger was the Yaki Vegan ($23) which features an Angus beef-style vegan patty, vegan American cheese, vegan peri-peri and veggies. It looked fab on the plate but wasn’t particularly perky. The chips were piping hot, however.

Chicken Don… super moist, and surrounded by loads of scrambled egg, curry sauce and rice. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

Three ‘Dons’ are on the menu and two of us selected the curry chicken version ($17). It’s a massive rice dish, so no wonder an oversized bowl was in order. The generous-sized chicken cutlet was super moist, and surrounded by loads of scrambled egg, curry sauce and rice. One of us fell in love. One of us didn’t, but couldn’t put a finger on why. The curry sauce was a bit too thick and didn’t pack a punch with flavour, but perhaps this is personal preference.

And as for the pizzas? Not available at lunch. They start at 3pm.

Yaki Boi’s wine list is limited (four whites and four reds, both starting at $9 a glass). The place concentrates instead on shaking and stirring colourful cocktails (and mocktails). Asahi beers are on the menu, as are a few sakes and a decent selection of fruit liqueurs.

Yaki Boi’s décor is fun, with splashes of colour everywhere. Dainty fans are mounted on walls and festive Japanese lamps hung throughout. Outside is a beautiful flower media wall and a HUGE bamboo chair with large, lime-green pillows… both perfect spots for selfies.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMinister apologises for ‘unacceptable’ police treatment
Wendy Johnson
Wendy Johnson
Wendy Johnson: Food reviewer for Canberra CityNews magazine since 2004, covering stories for true foodies to digest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply