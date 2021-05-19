Works to upgrade Northbourne Avenue to bring traffic to a halt

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROADWORKS on arguably one of Canberra’s busiest arterial thoroughfares in the morning peak-hour traffic is set to take seven weeks for completion.

The northbound section of Northbourne Avenue will have two of its three lanes shut down on weekdays between 5am and 3pm and on Saturdays between 7am and 4pm to reduce the route that connects the north to the city into a suburban road.

One lane will then be closed from mid-afternoon into the early mornings of the next day.

The road resurfacing will affect northbound traffic between Greenway Street and Macarthur Avenue from Monday, May 24 until Friday, July 9.

Greenway Street will be shut in both directions from Northbourne Avenue to Forbes Street.

A Southbound road closure between Antill Street and Wakefield Avenue will shut down fully between 7pm and 5am, but for just four nights sometime in June.

Ongoing improvements to Northbourne Avenue are part of fixing the ACT road network.

An ACT government spokesperson said the project will improve conditions on the road for motorists and cyclists, and reduce a need for regular maintenance on Northbourne Avenue.

Works on the northbound road includes the removal of the existing road pavement, repairs to kerbing and stormwater drains, placement of new road pavement and line marking.

Less will be done on southband lanes including asphalt patching of any cracks in the road surface and asphalt resurfacing.

“To minimise construction times and the impacts to motorists, we may carry out a portion of the work as nightworks,” the spokesperson said.

“This is expected to be towards the end of construction when we do the final layer of the road surface.”

The spokesperson said motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek an alternate route “where possible” after speed limits on Northbourne will be reduced to 40km/h.

On-road cycle lanes will be closed as part of the works and cyclists will have the option to ride on the road or off-road on the footpath until the lanes are also improved.

Traffic controllers will take charge of all pedestrian crossings on Northbourne Avenue during the roadworks.

Light rail services will not be affected, but temporary disruptions to bus routes is possible.

For more information on the works, visit www.cityservices.act.gov.au or contact Access Canberra.