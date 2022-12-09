A new, Wilde time that Oscar would have loved!

Theatre / “The Importance of Being Earnest”, written by Oscar Wilde, directed by Jarrad West. At ACT Hub Theatre, Kingston, to December 17. Reviewed by LEN POWER.

THERE’S something quite wicked and wonderful happening at the ACT Hub Theatre in Kingston. Director Jarrad West has taken Oscar Wilde’s classic play, “The Importance of Being Earnest”, and breathed new life into it with a more-than-capable cast willing to play the hell out of it and entertain audiences in a way they could never have suspected.

The play was Wilde’s fourth and most enduring play. Written in 1895, it is a farce that satirises Victorian society, institutions and the morals and manners of the time. Its witty dialogue and famous epigrams delight audiences even after more than 100 years.

The first thing you notice on arrival at the ACT Hub Theatre is that the auditorium and foyer have been changed. Suddenly it’s a completely atmospheric cabaret setting with tables and chairs and two bizarrely-dressed singers, The Downlows (Louiza Blomfield and Dave Collins), warbling rather modern songs very nicely.

The play erupts rather than starts at one of the tables in the midst of the audience. Steph Roberts appears to be playing Algernon Moncrieff, normally a male role, and Joel Horwood is Jack Worthing, a man-about-town or something.

A parade of curious characters follows, played by well-known Canberra actors who almost defy recognition in their extraordinary costumes by Fiona Leach and gender choice by whoever.

Lainie Hart is a formidable Lady Bracknell in a top hat, Shae Kelly is Gwendoline Fairfax like she has never been played before, Holly Ross gives shades of meaning to Cecily Cardew we did not know were there, Victoria Dixon is a delightfully distorted Miss Prism and Janie Lawson is insanely funny in her unique take on Dr Chasuble.

Many of the cast join the singers at the microphone, too. The Downlows chime in with songs now and again and the surly and dangerous-looking waiter Merrilane (Blue Hyslop) somehow keeps it all running smoothly while looking like an escapee from “The Rocky Horror Show”.

It could have been a gamble that didn’t pay off, but the play’s words are respected and the cast are brilliant farceurs who deliver those lines with skill, keeping the layers of meaning intact. Listen carefully for sly, modern additions. The action moves around the room to various tables, so don’t get too comfortable as you might be asked to move.

Director West has produced a remarkable entertainment with this classic play pulled apart and put back together again. His cast have embraced his vision, giving the audience a furiously played evening of fun and laughter. Oscar Wilde would have loved it!