ACT records another covid death

ACT Health has today (May 4) reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19, marking the 54th life lost in Canberra since the start of the pandemic.

The ACT has recorded 1080 new covid cases today, with 561 from PCR tests and 519 from RATs.

There are 67 people in hospital with covid, with four in intensive care and none needing ventilation.

Vaccination numbers remain stable with 75.4 per cent of Canberrans aged 16 and over having received three doses of a covid vaccine, and 80.7 per cent of children between five and 11 having received one dose.