ACT vaping laws are changing

THE sale of e-cigarette products from a vending machine will soon be prohibited under the ACT government’s crackdown on e-cigarettes.

The Health Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 was passed today (November 24) by the ACT Legislative Assembly, and includes: a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes from vending machines, stronger compliance testing to enforce the prohibition on sale of e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18, and extending therapeutic goods laws to enable action to be taken against sole traders.

Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government is working hard to reduce the harm caused by smoking and vaping in the community.

“Reducing supply is a critical component of minimising harm,” she said.

“Through these legal changes, ACT Government officials will have the ability to check if e-cigarettes are being sold to minors and to remove the ability for sale through vending machines.”

Dr Devin Bowles, CEO of the ACT’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Association (ATODA) said:

“Keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of children and young people is one of the most important public health challenges of our time, and the community is up against powerful commercial interests.

“ATODA applauds these reforms to help prevent minors accessing e-cigarettes.”