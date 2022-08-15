News location:

Canberra CityNews

Accused airport gunman named, remanded in custody

Ali Rachid Ammoun. Photo: Facebook.

THE man who allegedly fired five gunshots in Canberra Airport yesterday (August 14) has been remanded in custody after facing the ACT Magistrates Court today.

NSW resident Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, did not enter pleas to his three charges when he appeared by video link in court this morning.

His charges include recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully discharging loaded arms in an act that caused another person to reasonably fear for their safety.

The gun was a Smith & Wesson .38/200 revolver.

Ammoun did not apply for bail. He is set to undergo a mental health assessment at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, and will return to court on September 5.

His social media account describes him as gym instructor from Tripoli, Lebanon.

