Shots fired by lone gunman at Canberra airport

CANBERRA airport was evacuated after shots were fired in the main terminal building this afternoon (August 14).

About 1.30pm police were called to the Canberra Airport following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building.

Shortly 1.30pm a man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Police say CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident.

The ABC is reporting the incident occurred in the airport’s check-in area. Full planes are believed to be stuck on the tarmac, although police are reported to be indicating planes will fly again this afternoon.

There have been no reported injuries.