AMC covid outbreak escalating

TWENTY-seven inmates in Canberra’s prison have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days.

According to ACT Corrective Services and Canberra Health Services, an inmate from the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) tested positive to covid on Saturday (May 7), and was placed in isolation.

After neighbouring detainees were tested, a further 21 detainees were found to have tested positive to covid, and as of late yesterday (May 9) afternoon authorities confirmed that 27 detainees had tested positive to the virus.

“The centre is not in full lockdown and reasonable movement is being provided to detainees in consultation with Canberra Health Service (CHS),” an ACT government spokesperson said.

“AMC staff, together with CHS, are experienced in managing detainees with COVID-19 having managed a number of COVID positive detainees who have entered the facility since the start of the pandemic.”

The spokesperson said that as of May 2, 78 per cent of detainees in custody have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, 76 per cent have received their second dose, and 59 per cent have also received their booster dose.