Artsday / Free music to welcome Friday

Is there no end to the arts news? Not if arts editor HELEN MUSA has a say. Here’s her latest “Artsday” column…

THE Bobby James Band will play live and free as part of at the Canberra Irish Club’s “Welcome To Friday” program of local music, 8pm, Friday, February 25, book here



APPLICATIONS for the Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s Kingsland Collective close on Friday, February 25. Led by Kirsten Williams, concertmaster, the program will encompass chamber and orchestral skills, audition preparation and professional development, offering training in a supportive, collegiate environment. Details here

“COVIDIPITY” is an exploration of colour and movement without form by Canberra artist Julie McCarron-Benson, at Kyeema Gallery and Capital Wines Cellar Door, Hall, February 24 to March 27.

MUSICA Viva presents pianist Bernadette Harvey, violinist Harry Bennetts, and cellist Miles Mullin-Chivers performing Australian composer Donald Hollier’s “A Little Sea Music”, Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D Major, known as the “Ghost”, and the Lento doloroso from Grieg’s Second Violin Sonata. Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, February 24, book here

WAYNE Kelly Trio’s “Swing” is billed as a smorgasbord of delicious compositions embracing the harmonies of the blues, African Bembe rhythms, swing rhythms with hints of modal jazz, and melodious and vigorous hand movements. At The Street, 7.30pm, Saturday, February 26, book here.

DAVE O’Neill and Jo Cresswell will be joining The Mavericks, Lindsay Martin and Victoria Vigenser for a musical session at the Yellow House, the Queanbeyan Hive, 6pm-9pm, on Friday, February 25. It’s outdoors at tables. There’s a bar and will be food available. Book here

REEL McCoy Film Society presents bi-monthly film screenings of classic cinema. Coming up at Canberra Museum and Galley, 1pm on Saturday, February 26, will be Mira Nair’s romantic hit “Monsoon Wedding.” More here

THE sixth year of the Music by the River community picnic concert is coming up at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Queanbeyan from 5pm, Saturday, February 26, featuring the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and presented by Icon Water in collaboration with Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council. Free and paid allocated seating, but registrations essential here

“BLOSSOMING”, paintings by Phillip Frankcombe, is on show at Belconnen Community Gallery, February 28- March 18.