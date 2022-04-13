Barton Highway closed following multi-vehicle crash

EMERGENCY services were called to the Barton Highway, Wallaroo today (April 13) just after 10am following reports of a crash involving four cars and a truck.

NSW Police have reported the truck was travelling south on the Highway when it struck the rear of a stationary vehicle waiting at roadworks.

The impact pushed the car into three more vehicles.

A female driver of an SUV needed to be extracted from the vehicle, suffering serious leg injuries. She was taken by road to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.

Three children in the SUV were not injured, and the male driver of the truck was not injured.

Latest updates say the Highway is still closed in both directions.