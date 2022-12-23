Best of Paul Dorin’s 2022 cartoons

Here are six of PAUL DORIN’s cartoons that note the newsworthy events of 2022.

January 15 – Cartoonist PAUL DORIN shares the difference a year can make when it comes to COVID-19.

February 9 – People struggled to save for their first home, as low interest rates meant their savings weren’t growing.

February 12 – Koalas weren’t the only ones with problems.

February 16 – The year was filled with “shocking” times.

March 6 – Cartoonist Paul Dorin, along with the rest of Australia, gave a salute to cricketing legend Shane Warne.

March 26 – Nuclear weapon fears meant it was not yet safe to discard the face masks.