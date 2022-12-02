Billy Bragg headlines folk festival

UK star-activist Billy Bragg will bring his musical tales of romance, politics and protest to the National Folk Festival, while Aussie folkies and familiar Folk Festival performers The Waifs are also among the headliners for the 2023 event, to run at Exhibition Park over Easter 2023.

Other acts include Canberra bard Fred Smith, Steve Poltz, Jan Preston, The Pigs, Tony McManus, Apodimi Compania and Kavisha Mazzella.

The festival will also include Natalie and Brittany Haas from the US, storytelling duo We Mavericks, local trio Keith Potger (of The Seekers fame ) with Moya Simpson and John Shortis and from the UK, Chris While and Julie Matthews.

Many of this year’s Folk Alliance Australia Folk Music Award winners will performing, including Fred Smith; Charm of Finches, The Lost Clogs and Hillbilly Goats.

Co-artistic directors, Dave O’Neill and Jo Cresswell have both had a long involvement with the National, with Jo part of the administrative and artistic team in the early years of the festival in Canberra and Dave as artistic director 2006-2012.

National Folk Festival Board president, David Gilks, who prefers the word “The Nash” for what others call “The National” or “the Folkie”, says, “The Nash is one of Canberra’s most inclusive, surprising and energising events, and we’re excited to welcome everyone to join in. More than 15,000 visitors flock to the event each year for the music, dance and spoken word and also to enjoy the markets, the food and the festival atmosphere on Ngunnawal country.”

That figure is well down on previous estimates of 45,000 to 50,000 through the gates at EPIC, but Gilks is optimistic, saying: “We have such a strong community of supportive, friendly and loyal folks that come each year… many people find a real community and look forward to returning to see their friends again each year.”

National Folk Festival 2023, Exhibition Park, April 6-10.