Boom goes Woden food scene

WODEN is a’changing on the food scene and ramping matters up considerably.

The Bradley Street Dining Precinct continues to boom, EightySix has opened a second location (its first continues to operate in Braddon) and The Alby is operating over two floors at the Albemarle Building off Furzer Street.

The Alby is close to 1000 square metres of space, but divided into a bar/pub, chef’s table for private dining, a beer garden and a games basement.

We dined outside in a beautiful, peaceful courtyard area (away from the street) and studied the menu on our phones (QR-code style). It’s exciting that The Alby isn’t just about burgers and beer, but more refined offerings, such as the salmon crudo we shared at the start.

The crudo was a beautiful-looking dish ($22) and the tastes tantalising. The crunchy black Nori crackers are a stark contrast to the colourful pink salmon, green of the ripe chunks of avocado and the cream colour of the Yuzu mayo. Green chilli slices and chilli oil add a bit of punch but not overwhelmingly so. A great combo of flavours.

Also attractive and tasty was the prosciutto bocconcini salad ($22) served on a bed of peppery rocket with slices of grilled peach and bright red pomegranate seeds dancing on top. The balsamic dressing worked a treat with the ingredients.

After two starters we shared a Margherita pizza (12” for $23), celebrating simple, quality ingredients that Italy is so well known for. The San Marzano tomato sauce was bright, the basil-boosted flavours and the Fior di latte cheese was classic.

We enjoyed the 2020 Sortesele Pinot Grigio, Valdadige Region, Italy ($13 a glass), light and crisp. The bartender offered a taste since I’d not had the wine before, which was appreciated.

Also on the menu are main-size salads, burgers, fish and chips, ribs, and a pasta of the day. The Butcher Block section ranges from $30 (200 gram sirloin) to a whopping 400 gram Angus T-bone ($48). Eight pizzas are available, a few desserts and a kids’ menu (all $14).

The Alby’s bar/pub fitout is sophisticated, clean and contemporary. The place opened late last year. We had some confusion with our meal, with broccolini being served instead of bocconcini but The Alby didn’t skip a beat in solving the problem.

Our only comment was the pace of the meals. We weren’t expecting the salmon to come out at the same time as the pizza (we had finished both before the salad arrived, but that was partly the mix-up). Even though customers can order by phone, I did at the bar. I would have specified but thought it rather obvious.