Booster bookings open for 16 and 17-year-olds

ACT government vaccination clinics are taking COVID-19 booster bookings for 16 and 17 year-olds from today (February 3).

It follows advice given this morning from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

There are about 9000 ACT residents aged between 16 and 17, with about 8300 of them eligible for a booster dose as of today, based on the three-month interval.

Minister for health, Rachel Stephen-Smith said anyone who is eligible should get their booster as soon as possible.

“We know that the booster further reduces your chances of severe illness while also reducing the likelihood of you catching and passing on the highly infectious Omicron variant,” says minister Stephen-Smith.

“We have appointments available from as early as today in our ACT government clinics. I encourage those who are eligible to make a booster booking at either an ACT government clinic or with a GP or pharmacist as soon as you can.

Bookings for boosters at an ACT government clinic can be made online through MyDHR or by calling the vaccination booking line on 02 5124 7700.