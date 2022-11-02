Buffalo and goat down by the water’s edge

The Bhuttan set… featured goat giblets with onion and Nepalese spices. Photo: Wendy Johnson Nepalese lamb salad… chops marinated in a secret concoction and then chargrilled for a smoky flavour. Photo: Wendy Johnson Chow mein chicken… with stir-fried noodles and mixed veggies. Photo: Wendy Johnson Dirty Chilli Buffalo momos… deep-fried and smothered with onion, capsicum and homemade chilli sauce. Photo: Wendy Johnson Steamed chicken momos… with homemade tomato chutney, which looks as vibrant as it tastes. Photo: Wendy Johnson Chicken chilli… had a kick but didn’t overpower. Photo: Wendy Johnson

There’s a first time for everything and for dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON it was buffalo momos and a dish with boiled and pan-fried goat giblets at a recent visit to Lakeside Gurkhas on the Kingston Foreshore (right on the water), which specialises in Nepalese cuisine.

LAKESIDE Gurkhas (formerly Lakeside Restro) has momos down pat. These bite-sized dumplings are addicting, and we discussed how fabulous it would be if Lakeside Gurkhas offered them as a happy hour special with a cold beer or glass of wine.

First up with our shared lunch were steamed chicken momos (other options are vegetable paneer or buffalo – all $12 for six pieces or $20 for 12). These perfect, soft parcels of harmonious flavours picked up on the amazing homemade tomato chutney, which looks as vibrant as it tastes.

Next up were the Dirty Chilli Momos and we opted for the buffalo ($15 for six pieces or $23 for 12). None of us had had buffalo before but we’ll be back for more. These momos are deep-fried and then smothered with onion, capsicum and homemade chilli sauce. They surprised, delighted and – trust us – there’s no need to panic about eating buffalo.

With our mains, the chow mein Nepalese style with chicken ($22) was a mixture of goodness. The stir-fried noodles were the right consistency and who doesn’t love a heap of mixed veggies whipped up in the wok?

Our gluten and dairy-free Nepalese lamb salad ($24) was a pleasure on a plate, although we would have preferred all the fat rendered. The chops were marinated in a secret concoction and then chargrilled for a smoky flavour. The roasted pumpkin added depth and the chilli mustard dressing was a winner.

The Bhuttan set ($22) featured goat giblets with onion and Nepalese spices. It would be a bit nerve-wracking for some to order these traditional snacks on a platter, but the giblets were soft and tasty. We loved the crunchy soybean salad with thin slices of red onion and the textures of the beaten rice and the rice puff. We dipped the small chunks of giblet into a sauce with a wonderful flavour profile.

Chicken was the main protein for another chilli dish that had a kick but didn’t overpower ($23). This popular chicken chilli dish is lip smacking.

Lakeside Gurkhas also offers a Nepalese take on fish and chips ($23) with famous spices from Malekhu, on the banks of the Trishuli River, halfway between Kathmandu and Narayangadh. The Gurkha soup ($22) sounds marvellous – Himalayan-spice infused authentic soup with thin noodles, veggies and lamb dumplings.

We dined in the large outdoor area directly on the water. Lakeside Gurkhas has a large indoor dining area also. The wine list is compact but very reasonably priced. Service is with a smile.