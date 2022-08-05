Woman robbed and threatened with tyre lever

A FEMALE driver was threatened with a tyre lever after thieves snatched her keys and stole her car.

The woman had just parked her vehicle at the Bonner shops on Tuesday (August 2) about 8.45pm when she was approached by a man and women who snatched her car keys, police say.

After a short altercation, the woman was threatened by the man who was holding a tyre lever.

The pair then got away in the women’s car, a blue Subaru Forrester.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.