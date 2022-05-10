Cash splash on sports infrastructure in bellweather seat

LABOR has promised more sports funding for Queanbeyan, its bid to hold onto the marginal seat of Eden-Monaro.

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said an Albanese government would spend $1 million upgrading the change rooms at the city’s Freebody oval, if it forms government this month.

It’s the second sports funding based announcement in Queanbeyan in a matter of days, and comes after Ms McBain pledged $2.5m for a soon-to-be-built sports facility at Googong – which was matched by the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro Dr Jerry Nockles some 24 hours later.

Ms McBain, who holds the marginal seat by a margin of 0.9 per cent, said the funding would be spent on upgrading the change rooms at Freebody Oval, including women’s change rooms, which are in “dire need” of improvement.

“Sporting clubs are the life and blood of our local communities, but they need suitable facilities if they are going to be viable in bringing us together,” Ms McBain said.

“This investment will hugely improve the facilities and will enable the Queanbeyan Kangaroos Rugby League Football Club to attract new players.”