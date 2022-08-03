Casual, but with a sharp focus on tasty

BARTON is no longer a food desert. Dotted about the area are dozens of eateries, including relaxed places such as Hideout, Double Drummer, Yogi’s Kitchen, Genki Japanese, Burger Craft, 2 before 10 and Maple and Clove.

For finer dining there’s restaurants such as Vincent, Buvette, Lilotang and Chairman and Yip.

We were on a mission to try Barton Kebab, but with no chairs set up outside – even though it was a sunny day – we headed to Little Bird, in Macquarie Street, for lunch. Its outdoor area gets loads of sun, which we appreciated given the wind was nippy.

Little Bird is casual by design but with a sharp focus on tasty food, with lighter and heavier options on the all-day menu. Order breakfast items such as a chai and oatmeal bowl ($16.90), simple eggs or just toast.

The chimichurri chicken salad was excellent value ($21.50). It was a huge portion of chicken and loads of other ingredients all combined for sensational taste – brown rice, black beans, earthy tasting charred corn, roquette, avocado (half to be exact), pepitas and tomato.

It was one of the most delicious salads I’ve had for a long time and the romesco sauce was punchy and vibrant. Despite herculean effort, I could not get through it all so broke down and asked for a takeaway container (I got stuck in again at dinner).

My friends were after burgers and fries, which were also generous in size. The southern fried chicken burger ($21) hit the spot and the chicken was nice and juicy. It arrived with cheddar, slaw, sauerkraut, bacon and chipotle mayo (for the chips). It was a tall, stacked burger and my friend gently deconstructed it for ease of eating.

The wagyu beef burger was thick and also lovely and juicy. Loaded on top of the meat patty was pickles, cheddar, onion, lettuce and more ($21.90).

Little Bird also offered a maple roasted-pumpkin salad on our visit supercharged with healthy ingredients such as lentils, quinoa, cranberries and avo ($19.90). I’d easily pick it on another visit, especially intrigued by the tahini yoghurt, dukkah and chevre. I was also fascinated by the 12-hour slow-cooked pork benedict ($21). Gluten and dairy free options are available for most menu options at Little Bird.

Lighter options include sandwiches ($13), and Little Bird has a large selection of cakes baked fresh in-house every day ($5) and other sweets by Three Mills Pastries ($5). Banana bread with house-made coconut butter is only $6.50 for something small with a coffee or tea. Smoothies and milkshakes are available.

Coffee is by Dukes, roasted in Melbourne using 100 per cent organic, Arabica coffee beans.

Little Bird does not split bills.