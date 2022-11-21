Check in CBR checks out

CANBERRA’s covid safe app – Check in CBR – is being decommissioned after more than two years in operation.

The app, which launched in September 2020 to assist with contact tracing, will be switched off from December 1.

Check in CBR was downloaded more than 1.25 million times, and 117 million check-ins were recorded across more than 29,000 locations.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it is an appropriate time for the app to be closed down.

“We know that we will continue to have waves of COVID-19 into the future, and we will continue to work with the community to manage the ongoing impacts of the pandemic,” she said.

“However, as the ACT continues to move towards managing COVID-19 in a manner that is more consistent with other infectious diseases, the app is no longer required and will be switched off.”