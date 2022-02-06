Check-in requirements changed in the ACT

The ACT government have today (February 7) announced changes for Check In CBR requirements.

From 11:59pm on February 11, checking in will only be required at:

Licensed bars and pubs

Registered clubs

Nightclubs

Strip clubs and brothels

Organised events that are not ticketed or pre-registered, including conferences, markets, music and cultural events

Schools and early childhood education and care

Other businesses and settings will no longer be required to display their QR codes or to ask visitors and customers to check-in. However, they are encouraged to continue to display QR codes for voluntary use by customers who want to keep a record of where they have been.

Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the changes to the check-in rules are being made in the context of an evolving COVID-19 outbreak response and contact tracing process.

“We’re in a new phase of our pandemic response and using the Check In CBR app differently will support those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while reducing the requirements placed on other businesses, venues and customers,” minister Stephen-Smith said.

“The app is currently being updated to enable automatic notification of users if they have been at a higher risk setting during a COVID-19 exposure. While this technical work is still underway, we expect to have this feature ready in the next couple of weeks.”