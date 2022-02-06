Check-in requirements changed in the ACT

The ACT government have today (February 7) announced changes for Check In CBR requirements.
From 11:59pm on February 11, checking in will only be required at:
- Licensed bars and pubs
- Registered clubs
- Nightclubs
- Strip clubs and brothels
- Organised events that are not ticketed or pre-registered, including conferences, markets, music and cultural events
- Schools and early childhood education and care
Other businesses and settings will no longer be required to display their QR codes or to ask visitors and customers to check-in. However, they are encouraged to continue to display QR codes for voluntary use by customers who want to keep a record of where they have been.
Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the changes to the check-in rules are being made in the context of an evolving COVID-19 outbreak response and contact tracing process.
“We’re in a new phase of our pandemic response and using the Check In CBR app differently will support those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while reducing the requirements placed on other businesses, venues and customers,” minister Stephen-Smith said.
“The app is currently being updated to enable automatic notification of users if they have been at a higher risk setting during a COVID-19 exposure. While this technical work is still underway, we expect to have this feature ready in the next couple of weeks.”
