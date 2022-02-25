Child knocked off bike and assaulted by 23-year-old

POLICE are seeking witnesses to an incident which saw a 23-year-old man allegedly knock an 11-year-old girl off her bike and assault her at Fadden Pines on Wednesday afternoon (February 23).

According to police, the incident occurred about 3.10pm as the girl was riding through the area.

The man is believed to have walked from Greenway to the Fadden Pines along the greenbelt adjacent to Isabella drive. After the alleged assault in the Fadden Pines, he then walked to the Chisholm shops.

He was wearing black long pants and a black jacket. He was also carrying a backpack.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and would also like to speak to anyone who saw the man between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident including anyone who saw or interacted with the man during Wednesday afternoon is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7042313.