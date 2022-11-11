Civic gets into the Christmas spirit

SOARING 16 metres into the sky, Canberra’s giant Christmas tree is back this year.

The tree has been erected in ‘Civic Walk’, which will be transformed into a ‘Christmas Walk’ – from December 1 – with decorations, an online Advent calendar, and performers.

The ACT government’s Celebrate Christmas in the City 2022 program includes:

Christmas Walk – including a giant Christmas tree, uniquely Canberran Christmas installations and a tunnel of fairy lights.

Christmas Performances – singing, dancing and entertainment every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon for the first three weeks in December.

Advent Calendar – an advent calendar revealing festive offers from local businesses each day in the lead up to Christmas.