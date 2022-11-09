Cocks pans one-page, mental-health plan

A SINGLE-page Mental Health Workforce Strategy of “vague statements” was not enough to address Canberra’s longstanding shortage of mental health workers, says Ed Cocks.

The opposition spokesman for mental health said the strategy, released on September 21, comprised less than 400 words and “vague statements such as the dot-points ‘attraction, recruitment and retention'”.

By comparison, he said the NSW Strategic Framework and Workforce Plan for Mental Health is 146 pages long and provided the overarching framework for NSW Health action in mental health for the next five years.

“After 20 years of recognised need in the ACT, the ACT Labor Greens government’s single, A4 page plan is just not good enough,” Cocks said.

“Making sure we have an adequate and appropriately skilled workforce must be the number one priority for Canberra’s mental health system.

“Right now, too many Canberrans don’t have the supports they need, can’t get access to psychological services, and are being left out in the cold.”