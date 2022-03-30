Covid forces UC Capitals to pull out of semi-finals

NOW with eight players covid-positive, the UC Capitals have “devastatingly” had to withdraw from the rescheduled WNBL semi-finals.

Originally scheduled for March 27, the semi-final was postponed as the UC Capitals were hit by a covid outbreak, and the club couldn’t field the required number of seven athletes to play the game.

In a statement put out yesterday (March 29) the UC Capitals say they have again been forced to make the difficult decision to not play in the semi-finals, because the WNBL has determined the game would be rescheduled to Perth, on April 6.

“Following consultation with medical staff, the club was not prepared to risk the health and welfare of the team by committing to a long-haul flight early next week, just as the affected athletes end their isolation period,” the statement reads.

There are eight UC Capitals players who are covid-positive, but the full squad is in isolation.

“The chance that some may still be suffering symptoms, thereby not receiving medical clearance to play, or simply requiring more time to return to match fitness posed too much of a risk.”

The statement says every possible solution was explored.

“The club does not support the relocation of the semi-finals to Perth, which would have added additional physical and mental stress to the team’s load at a vulnerable time.”

The semi-final series will be awarded to Perth Lynx, who will play in the grand final series against the Melbourne Boomers.